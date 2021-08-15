Lake football working towards big season goals

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The high school football previews continue with Lake High School. This team had a ton of potential last season but missed their chances at the playoffs due to COVID-19.

Now this season, things are not too much different to start the season. 13 players including 5 seniors are out due to COVID. But this team is working with what they have and are using their senior heavy team to their fullest advantage.

“Right now we feel good,” said head coach Tate Hanna. “We got, of course 13 seniors. I think our guys are very prepared, had a good summer, we got a lot of senior leadership. Of course you talked to two of them, the two kids you talked to are great kids and I think we’ve got 13 great kids to lead us. You know last year after COVID I think we’ve got a good chance to get out there and make a good run.”

Four year starting quarterback Brady McGee said, “I feel like the senior leadership this year is way better than last year, I think we got like 15 seniors we’ve got a good bit. and we come out here set the tone everyday for everyone else.”

COVID may have stopped the hornets from making it to the playoffs last year, but right now they are just using that as motivation. And there is only one word that they can use to describe how they are feeling for that first Friday night game.

“Hungry,” said defensive lineman Kalvin Denkins.

“I think all our kids are hungry,” said coach Hanna. “The coaches are hungry. We’re just excited pumped up and ready to go.”

The Hornets are counting down to that first Friday night game and even coach Hanna believes that in his 15 years that this group is really something special.

Coach Hanna said,“I tell our kids all the time if you are a senior led team the coaches don’t have to lead you. You know I think we’ve got a good chance. Right now these kids have lead us good. [I’ve] been coaching for 21 years, been a head coach i think for 14-15 and this group is probably the best led group that I’ve had.

“I want to win. I want a ring. I wanna put one on the finger,” said Denkins.

The Hornets will keep practicing and making adjustments as they get ready for their jamboree Friday August 20th at 7:00 p.m.

“There’s nothing like playing football on Friday nights.” said McGee.

