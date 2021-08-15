Advertisement

Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the queen city came together to celebrate a role model in our community.

Holly brand won the Miss Mississippi won the title of Miss Mississippi 2021. Holly has been working towards this for most of her life. Her family is proud of her accomplishments and are glad her hard work paid off.

“It’s an unreal feeling. She’s worked on this she’s been doing pageants since she was little and this was her dream and I’m so proud of her, she’s worked hard. If anybody deserves it, she deserves it. All the girls worked hard that competed, but there can only be one winner. We love her to death” said Barry Brand, Holly’s father.

Holly told us how grateful she was to have the support of her community through her journey.

“It’s kind of surreal. When I was crowned I honestly couldn’t believe it, i told everybody that I kind of blacked out because I don’t remember taking my walk or anything. It’s so great to be back home, i remember during competition week how inspiring it was to have all the messages and see all the Facebook posts, see our community supporting myself, Lexi, and Ali. I’m just honored to be back here to represent meridian and now the entire state.”

This year’s Miss America will be the 100th held.

