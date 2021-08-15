More rain for Sunday, Tropical Remnants of Fred still in the Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Expect the overnight hours into Sunday to have scattered showers and storms that will dissipate into the early morning hours. We start off Sunday with clouds but some of us could clear out into the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms make their way back into the area for Sunday afternoon and hang around until the overnight hours. Highs will stay in the upper 80′s and low 90′s for the remainder of the weekend with lows in the mid 70′s. Fred is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall somewhere along the gulf coast Monday night. The system is heavily east favored and as a result of that, we will not see much in the way of impacts from Fred. An upper level trough will keep rain chances in the forecast for the beginning of the work week with scattered showers and storms for Monday through Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 80′s for Monday and Tuesday before rebounding into the low to mid 90′s by the end of the work week.

