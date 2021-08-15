Advertisement

People of faith praying for the city of Meridian

People of faith made their way to the city hall lawn in Meridian to pray over the city.
People of faith made their way to the city hall lawn in Meridian to pray over the city.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of faith made their way to the city hall lawn in Meridian to pray over the city.

Minister Anne Malone is encouraging people to lean on their faith after the shootings this past weekend. People of faith were raising their hands and voices to speak against violence in the city.

One local person said she was heartbroken, hearing the news of a five-year-old boy dying Saturday.

“We have prayed for a long time that Meridian would be an example to other cities in the country. We thought we were headed in the right direction. We have seen a lot of unity between blacks and whites as well as different churches. We have seen people come together. We are so excited, then all of the sudden, it seems like everything explodes,” said local Judy Ainsworth.

Faith believers at the event said this is just one way people can come together in a community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter
Source: AP
Reeves announces plan for additional COVID staff
Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.
Tropical Depression Fred forecast is shifting
Man approached the bank teller and told her he had a gun.
Man charged in Laurel bank robbery investigation, bond set at $50K

Latest News

Julius Tadarius Jones went missing almost 10 years ago in August 2011. Saturday, his loved ones...
10 years after Tadarius Jones’ disappearance
The city of Meridian put on a “Back 2 School Bash” to give students a head start now that...
City of Meridian held back to school bash
Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a tropical wave. It could regenerate, however, and it...
Tropical Depression Fred weakens to a tropical wave
Commander Robert Lanane assumes command.
Change of command at NAS Meridian