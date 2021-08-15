People of faith praying for the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People of faith made their way to the city hall lawn in Meridian to pray over the city.

Minister Anne Malone is encouraging people to lean on their faith after the shootings this past weekend. People of faith were raising their hands and voices to speak against violence in the city.

One local person said she was heartbroken, hearing the news of a five-year-old boy dying Saturday.

“We have prayed for a long time that Meridian would be an example to other cities in the country. We thought we were headed in the right direction. We have seen a lot of unity between blacks and whites as well as different churches. We have seen people come together. We are so excited, then all of the sudden, it seems like everything explodes,” said local Judy Ainsworth.

Faith believers at the event said this is just one way people can come together in a community.

