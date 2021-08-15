Silent movie showing at Temple Theater

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater held a showing of ‘Safety Last’ earlier today. The catch…The movie had no sound. The accompanying sound came from an in theater organist that performed live with the movie. The showing was to bring the experience of what the theater was like when it first opened in the 1920′s. Larry Davis was the organist for tonight’s show.

“The theater is screening a silent film, which is what they did when this theater opened in the 1920′s. And as it was done in those days it’s not going to be accompanied by something on the screen, the sound on the screen is going to be accompanied by a live organ program that’s going to be taking place in the pit that I will be playing today. And I’m privileged to come here and do that” said Davis.

Davis has been playing the organ for over 57 years.

