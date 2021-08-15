Advertisement

Silent movie showing at Temple Theater

Silent movie showing at the Temple Theater
Silent movie showing at the Temple Theater(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theater held a showing of ‘Safety Last’ earlier today. The catch…The movie had no sound. The accompanying sound came from an in theater organist that performed live with the movie. The showing was to bring the experience of what the theater was like when it first opened in the 1920′s. Larry Davis was the organist for tonight’s show.

“The theater is screening a silent film, which is what they did when this theater opened in the 1920′s. And as it was done in those days it’s not going to be accompanied by something on the screen, the sound on the screen is going to be accompanied by a live organ program that’s going to be taking place in the pit that I will be playing today. And I’m privileged to come here and do that” said Davis.

Davis has been playing the organ for over 57 years.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.
Tropical Depression Fred forecast is shifting
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a tropical wave. It could regenerate, however, and it...
Tropical Depression Fred weakens to a tropical wave

Latest News

Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford
Golden Eagle Week has begun, with freshmen and other new students moving onto the University of...
USM hosts ‘Golden Eagle Welcome Week’ for new students and freshmen moving onto campus
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash