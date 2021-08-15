Advertisement

USM hosts ‘Golden Eagle Welcome Week’ for new students and freshmen moving onto campus

Golden Eagle Week has begun, with freshmen and other new students moving onto the University of...
Golden Eagle Week has begun, with freshmen and other new students moving onto the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle Week is underway at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Freshman students at the university took to the campus Saturday and Sunday to move in.

“Kind of nervous, kind of excited,” USM freshman Will Alsobrook said, sharing his thoughts on the fresh start. “But I’m hoping to meet some new people at more of the welcome week stuff, "

Some new students got to meet some upperclassmen, who were on campus to help with the moving and unloading.

Two of those helping with the move-in process were Jamal Jones and Marquan Lewis, both brothers in USM fraternities.

“It’s always great to help the community, especially our local community, “ Jamal Jones said.

Said Lewis:: “Pour into the people so they can pour back out to the community. Just make it a ripple effect. So that’s what we want the people to do here at USM.”

Resident assistant Audrey Wohlscheid offered a message for USM’s new students.

“Don’t be scared,” Wolscheid . Like all of us are so excited to have you here. Especially with covid. We are having in-person classes. It’s just really exciting, " says Audrey Wohlscheid Resident Assistant.

For more information on USM you can go to https://www.usm.edu/

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Tropical Depression Fred could become a tropical storm again as early as Friday morning.
Tropical Depression Fred forecast is shifting
Tropical Depression Fred has weakened to a tropical wave. It could regenerate, however, and it...
Tropical Depression Fred weakens to a tropical wave
Therein Q. Breland has been charged with capital murder and was denied bond at his hearing...
Quitman man charged with murder of 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Back to School Bash
Back to School Bash
Miss MS Parade
Miss Mississippi Parade