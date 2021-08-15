Who Dat fans prepared to show vaccine proof as Saints season begins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The first Saint’s preseason game had Who Dat fans ready for the season. But starting Monday, fans will be required to show proof of vaccination to watch the game in the dome or inside a bar.

Fans told us today, “whatever it takes to watch the team”.

While it’s the first Saint’s game of the season, managers expected this pre-season crowd to be thinner than the regular season.

“Obviously the pandemic so everyone seated at their tables the year before that pre-pandemic it was wide open, thousands of people in here everyone hooting and hollering,” said Wrong Iron Manager, Nick Shultz.

It’s also the last weekend folks can enter an indoor business or facility without proof of vaccination or negative COVID test in Orleans Parish.

“We’re still trying to weigh all of that out obviously the vaccine mandate and all that is going to affect how we operate,” said Shultz.

Who Dats say showing vaccine proof is the least of their worries.

“I’ve got it right here vaccination and I believe in it, I believe you should show vaccination for COVID-19, I’ve been vaccinated for five months and I firmly believe in vaccination,” said Christian Harvey.

“We’re just gonna go with the flow but this weekend we’re just enjoying what we can that’s why we’re here, we’re having a good time,” said Johnny Palmer.

“I’m kind of grateful for it, I’m vaccinated I have no issues wearing a mask and showing proof of vaccination. I think whatever we can do to make people safe and make sure that we can eventually go back to normal is probably the best thing,” said Harrison Seagle.

They say whatever it takes to enjoy a healthy, and hopefully, happy Saints season is worth it.

“We’re definitely going to at least make it to the NFC championship,” said Palmer.

Outdoor service, takeout, and drive-thru will not require vaccine proof.

