Airport runway project begins this evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Every 20 years, the main runway at Meridian Regional Airport needs to be updated. That will be taking place this week. Last time this happened, it took 77 nights to get the work done, but this year’s will be different.

“This time, the contractor is a big operation, they’ve got a lot of equipment, and they told us they could do it in 7 days if we let them work on the runway 24 hours a day,” said Tom Williams, president of the Meridian Airport Authority. “Months ago, we began that coordination. We worked with our airline, with the Air National Guard, and our other users and determined this was the best week to do it.

Once this project is completed, the airport will have 20 more years of life on its runway.

“It won’t extend the runway, [won’t] make it any longer, it won’t necessarily make it any stronger, we have all of the length and strength we need, but this will get us the good operating surface to continue operating for another 20 years,” Williams explained.

This is $4.9 million project taking place over the span of 7 days.

“At the end of this, they’ll wait 30 to 45 days for the pavement to age, and then they’ll come in and groove the surface, which helps water drain when it’s raining for aircraft landing, and then put the final paint markings on it,” Williams said. “But all that work will be done at night, it won’t interrupt air traffic.”

The work got started at 5 this evening.

