Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. (Source: WBRC)((Source: WBRC))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons. The Crimson Tide is the defending national champion.

Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank. Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

