An Active Tropics

Not one, not two, but three systems are churning in the tropics. Fred is the only one that brings an imminent threat to the Continental U.S., with a landfall expected today (Monday) across the Florida Panhandle. It’s going to bring many impacts including flash flooding, coastal flooding, wind, and a risk for isolated tornadoes from the coast to areas well inland including northern GA, parts of TN, and parts of the Carolinas.

Grace, has been struggling to maintain its tropical characteristics. It was once a tropical storm, but it is now stuck in a weakened tropical depression state as it battles land interaction & atmospheric issues. Grace is expected to take a more westward track compared to Fred, and it’s looking more like a long term threat to either Mexico or southern Texas. Things could change, so we’ll continue to track this system.

Tropical Depression #18 is hovering around Bermuda, and it could strengthen into the next tropical storm in the coming days. If so, the next name up is Henri (pronounced Ahn-REE). This does not pose a threat to the United States.

