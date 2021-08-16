Artists beautifying the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - By now, many of you may have noticed several walls and buildings in Meridian that have been painted on. Well, that’s because one organization is aiming to beautify the Queen City with history and positivity.

The Meridian Museum Art Collective group has been painting its way around the City to give the downtown area a new look.

“Many arts and organizations have always wanted to paint a mural. We had an opportunity where the city came to us, and we took it. With that opportunity, we made the David Ruffin happen. From that moment on, that started a spark not just from us but the city,” said local artist Cary Haycox.

Several mural sites have been created since the David Ruffin painting including one that honors Allie Carruth, a mural for Mia’s restaurant, and Cater’s Market.

Artist Cary Haycox said that the group is searching for younger artists.

“The youth is going to be in charge of this world. They are going to be making a difference. They are going to be making the changes. We hope to gather more people through these organizations,” said Haycox.

Haycox has been painting for over 30 years. He said that he receives joy when he gets to see his group’s work come to life.

“There is a small sense of gratification. It’s not so much that I just created something that others are looking at, but I was part of something that others were part of,” said Haycox.

Haycox said it takes a community to make a city look better.

You can visit their Facebook page at Meridian Museum Art Collective to learn more information about the organization.

