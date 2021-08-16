Advertisement

Auditor: Woman charged with stealing from needy schoolchildren

Carol Jackson
Carol Jackson(State Auditor Shad White)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - State Auditor Shad White announced Monday special agents from his office arrested Carol Jackson in Sunflower County after she was indicted for fraud. She was issued a $109,124.59 demand letter, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

White said Jackson was the executive director of a nonprofit organization supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren during summer months. She allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to MDE and stole over $40,000 from the program. She is alleged to have used program funds to write herself over $20,000 in checks in addition to withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

Jackson surrendered to agent at the Sunflower County Sheriff’s office. Bail was set at $10,000 by the court. If convicted, Jackson faces up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Suspected fraud or misappropriation can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

