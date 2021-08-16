Advertisement

August is typically a month where tropical activity increases

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The tropics are becoming more active after a relatively quiet July. We had one system last month, and that was Hurricane Elsa. It fizzled out on July 9th, then it was all quiet for about a month. On August 10th, Fred came on the scene, and things have been active in the tropics ever since. Coincidence, not at all. Based on climatology, it’s no surprise that things are ramping up in the tropics. This month tends to see an increase in tropical activity leading up to a peak in early to mid September. So, it seems like mother nature is right on target.

Hot spots for tropical activity in August: the Gulf of Mexico, the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and the middle & western Atlantic Ocean. This time of year, disturbances coming off the coast of Africa can eventually develop into tropical cyclones.

So, as Fred delivers a punch to the Florida Panhandle and other states along its path, Grace will be gliding well south of it…impacting some Caribbean islands and eventually parts of Mexico. Then, a third system will dance around Bermuda before heading farther out to sea.

So, the tropics are awake, and could become more lively the weeks ahead. According to the updated forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this month, this season is on target to becoming an ‘above average season.’

