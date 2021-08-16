Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of 36th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:38 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:09 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of H Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 12:57 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of 25th Court. The case is currently under investigation.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:07 PM on August 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 16thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.