NameBirth YearAddressCharge
WILLIAM L MOULDS19774025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
MONTRELL RAMSEY19955056 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSRESISTING ARREST
LISSETTE B AQUINO19933827 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER
MONICA M WILLIAMS1990200 23RD ST APT 192 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TYLER S KINARD19962225 HILL CREST DR MERIDAN, MSDUI OTHER
CURTIS L WILSON19731491 CLIFF ARMSTRONG RD FOREST, MSDUI
ANTONIO D COOK JR19991318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TERA J SPENCER19858043 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
MARK A WRIGHT JR19652340 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of 36th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:38 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:09 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of H Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 12:57 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of 25th Court. The case is currently under investigation.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:07 PM on August 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 16thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.