City of Meridian Arrest Report August 16, 2021
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|WILLIAM L MOULDS
|1977
|4025 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|MONTRELL RAMSEY
|1995
|5056 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|LISSETTE B AQUINO
|1993
|3827 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER
|MONICA M WILLIAMS
|1990
|200 23RD ST APT 192 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|TYLER S KINARD
|1996
|2225 HILL CREST DR MERIDAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|CURTIS L WILSON
|1973
|1491 CLIFF ARMSTRONG RD FOREST, MS
|DUI
|ANTONIO D COOK JR
|1999
|1318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TERA J SPENCER
|1985
|8043 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|MARK A WRIGHT JR
|1965
|2340 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3800 block of 36th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:38 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:39 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3000 block of 26th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:09 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of H Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 12:57 PM on August 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of 25th Court. The case is currently under investigation.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:07 PM on August 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 16thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.