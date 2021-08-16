Advertisement

Clarkdale issues Boil Water Notice

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers on County Road 450, County Road 456, and County Road 514 (between 450 & 456).

The utility said it’s a precaution because the system lost pressure after a lightning strike broke a water line.

When pressure is restored, customers are advised to vigorously boil their water for one minute before it is consumed or use an alternate source for drinking/cooking. Users will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink.

