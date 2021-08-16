Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,839 new cases over weekend

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19, 52 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19, 52 new deaths and 170 outbreaks at long-term care facilities from the previous 3-day period. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19, 52 new deaths and 170 outbreaks at long-term care facilities from the previous 3-day period.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

The latest vaccination numbers reported in the state are available here.

Mississippi’s only Level 1 trauma center is setting up a second emergency field hospital in a parking garage that will handle some of the sickest COVID-19 patients as the virus continues to ravage the state.
Samaritan’s Purse will set up the field hospital with a team of medical staff in a garage nearby Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only pediatric hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Christian relief charity has set up five other emergency hospitals in areas of the world hard hit by the virus.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center already set up one emergency field hospital in a different parking garage on its campus last week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

