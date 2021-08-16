Advertisement

‘Cowardly betrayal’: Sen. Wicker questions withdrawal from Afghanistan

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is calling the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a “betrayal.”

Wicker issued a statement Sunday night calling out President Biden for the decision.

Since the decision, Afghanistan is facing a near-complete takeover by the Taliban.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Things turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee the country on an American military transport jet. Seven people were killed in the chaos.

President Biden is expected to address the nation on the matter Monday afternoon.

