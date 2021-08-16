‘Cowardly betrayal’: Sen. Wicker questions withdrawal from Afghanistan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is calling the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a “betrayal.”

Wicker issued a statement Sunday night calling out President Biden for the decision.

“What we are seeing unfold in Afghanistan amounts to the most shameful and cowardly betrayal of friends by an American president in my memory. President Biden’s ill-advised and clumsy withdrawal has done irreparable damage to our international standing and therefore to our American security. This self-inflicted humiliation is a disaster for Afghan families and will have long-term ramifications for American leadership in the world.

Since the decision, Afghanistan is facing a near-complete takeover by the Taliban.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Things turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee the country on an American military transport jet. Seven people were killed in the chaos.

President Biden is expected to address the nation on the matter Monday afternoon.

