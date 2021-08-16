Crimenet 08_16_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derrick Rayshawn Walker.

Walker is a 41-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he is being charged with the crime of felony domestic violence.

If you know where Walker can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

