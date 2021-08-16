ECCC welcomes students back to campus

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday marked the first day of classes for community colleges across Mississippi. Around 23-hundred students are enrolled this semester at East Central Community College in Decatur.

School President Dr. Brent Gregory is a Nanih Waiya native and East Central graduate and begins his second year leading the school. He says East Central has offered up a small town, family type atmosphere, along with a quality education, for generations.

”I started as a student here in the mid 90′s,” said Gregory. “I’ve talked about it before. I met my wife here on campus. I brought my children home here. My grandparents met here on this campus. We talked about providing this experience and that opportunity for students that even today to have that atmosphere. It’s something that we just want to talk about but it’s something that we want to actually live.”

East Central Community College serves the five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston Counties.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.