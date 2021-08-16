Advertisement

ECCC welcomes students back to campus

Students are back at ECCC
Students are back at ECCC(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday marked the first day of classes for community colleges across Mississippi. Around 23-hundred students are enrolled this semester at East Central Community College in Decatur.

School President Dr. Brent Gregory is a Nanih Waiya native and East Central graduate and begins his second year leading the school. He says East Central has offered up a small town, family type atmosphere, along with a quality education, for generations.

”I started as a student here in the mid 90′s,” said Gregory. “I’ve talked about it before. I met my wife here on campus. I brought my children home here. My grandparents met here on this campus. We talked about providing this experience and that opportunity for students that even today to have that atmosphere. It’s something that we just want to talk about but it’s something that we want to actually live.”

East Central Community College serves the five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott and Winston Counties.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Powerball adding a Monday night drawing, as of Aug. 23.
Powerball adding Monday night drawing
Johnny Thomas / Tommy Robinson Jr.
Two men wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept...
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October