Fred will make a landfall today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Fred is gradually approaching the Florida Panhandle coastline this morning. It is expected to slowly strengthen as it approaches land, but it should stay a tropical storm by landfall later this afternoon/evening. It looks like a landfall will be very near the Panama City area, and flooding is a big threat. Rainfall amounts of up 10-12″ are possible for some areas across the panhandle, and storm surge of up to 2-4′ are possible. Plus, isolated tornadoes will be a threat from the Florida Panhandle up through Georgia and possibly into the western Carolinas.

Locally, no impacts are expected from Fred. However, dry air will roll into our area on the back side of Fred. This will lead to slightl lower humidity and lower rain chances for Tuesday.

