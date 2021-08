LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man has been arrested and charged with rape.

Johnny Ortega-Mixtun, 35, is facing one charge of forcible rape.

Authorities say they received a complaint and started an investigation.

They say the victim is someone who Mixtun knew and was familiar with.

He was arrested on Saturday and given a $750,000 bond.

