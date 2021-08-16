Meridian aiming for police force of 100 officers

“The big topic with the police department is hiring more personnel and more patrols on the streets. At this present time, we are short some. I want us to be funded to at least 100 police. We have authorized that number in the past, but we have not reached that number,” said Ward 1 Councilman Dr. George Thomas. “I think the public wants more patrols. They want more people on the streets as well as police cars. We are going to fund if we could hire up to 100 total. We would have the funds to be able to do that if we can recruit the people who are willing to be a police person in the city of Meridian.”

Leaders talked about adding 10 patrol cars, which would cost $355,000.

“The equipment is expensive. The question now is can we get the equipment with the shortage of electronic chips, things like that we need in that police car. We need it to be equipped so when that officer is out there they can communicate. They can do everything they need to do when they are out there in the field,” said Thomas.

Council members also discussed selling old police cars that have been sitting in the police parking lot for over 10 years.

“I think we are looking at some excess cars that are out there. We have a few of them. I think the council is looking at us making sure we get rid of those surplus vehicles,” said Mayor Smith.

“We probably have 10 to 15 at least of that number. We have some that have been sitting there for years,” said Dr. Thomas.

The starting pay for a patrol officer is $16.75 an hour.

Newscenter 11 requested a copy of the proposed budget but was directed to make a Freedom of Information Act request, which can take up to 7 days.