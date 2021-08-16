Advertisement

Mr. Bruce Thomas

Bruce Thomas
Bruce Thomas
Bruce Thomas(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Bruce Thomas will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Tyler Thomas officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Thomas, 48, of Brandon, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his residence.

Bruce loved music and was a talented musician who could play almost any instrument he put his hands on. He was also a music writer and was a talented singer as well. Bruce made many friends across the country through music events. Bruce was also a registered nurse working in the ER at Merit Health in Canton.  He had a passion for Turkey Hunting and most recently adding fishing to his hobbies.

Mr. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Kristen Spurlock; mother, Sandra Thomas; brother Tyler Thomas (Jessica). Grandchildren Elodie Spurlock and Elliott Spurlock. Grandmother, Vera Coker; one Aunt, Nancy Towne; Nieces, Abby Gist, Atley Thomas; Nephew Warner Thomas as well as numerous cousins and extended family members, and a special friend, Whitney.

Bruce Is preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas; Paternal Grandparents A.D. and Louise Thomas; and Maternal Grandfather, Ernie Towne; and step-grandfather, Rex Coker.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

