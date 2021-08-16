Funeral services for Mr. Jacob Waddell “J.W.” Lewis will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Corey Fontan and Billy Warsaw officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lewis, 90, of Meridian, formerly of Rose Hill, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

J.W. was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War; he was also a Mason and Shriner. He served two different terms as Post Commander of VFW Post 79 of Meridian, one of the oldest in the U.S. He loved giving of his time to Veterans by driving fellow service members to doctors appointments and various other trips, he also loved helping in any area that he could for Veterans Affairs. J.W. was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church and attended the Log Rollers Sunday School Class where he was very active; and enjoyed serving in any volunteer role that he could for as long as he was able.

Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Mildred Lewis; their children Michele Morris (William), Catina Ingargiola (USN Capt. Frank Ingargiola), Terry Goforth (Karen), Michael Goforth, Shiela Irby (Mark), Penny Pender (Charles), and Sheila Smith (Buck). Grandchildren Bethany Morris, Bailey Morris, Jacob Allen, Kaitlynn Allen, Sophia Ingargiola, John Goforth, Jennifer Goforth, Maddie, Kelly Proctor, Abbigale Proctor; and two great-grandchildren. One sister, Annie Lee Rainer, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The Lewis family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Faith Baptist Church Bus Fund in lieu of flowers.

Mr. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents George and Nutie Lewis; and one brother, Bill Lewis.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Allen, Charles Pender, Glenn Lewis, Chris Lewis, Jackie Sisson, Jim Sisson, and Willie Allen. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Log Rollers Sunday School Class.

The Lewis family will receive guest from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Funeral Home and Mr. Lewis will lie in repose 30 minutes prior to service time at the church.

