Mr. Robert Wayne York, age 61, of Toomsuba passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Regency Hospital of Meridian. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robert was an accountant, carpenter, and musician. He was a man of many talents which he used to help and serve others. He played for many benefits to help those in need. Robert was also a husband, father, grandfather and friend that took care of his family by the love he showed them. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Melanie Ann York; children, Kandi Sheffield, Brandon York (Kayla), Allison Williams (Oreon), Celena Zegada-Frias (Gus); 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Chris Douglas; siblings, Dina Fausto, Tami York-Perry, Edward Müeller, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Douglas; sister, Dawn York, and parents Edward and Jean York.

