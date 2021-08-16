Advertisement

Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT
Ms. Sherri Galbraith, age 52, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with her arrangements.

Ms. Galbraith was born June 28, 1969, in Meridian, MS to Tom and Doris Galbraith. She was a loving daughter, sister, and a faithful friend. Ms. Sherri was a dedicated 1st grade teacher at Parkview Elementary. She loved teaching, her family, and her friends. Ms. Sherri loved and served God her whole life. She was a faithful member of Evangel Temple. She also loved reading and going to the beach.

Ms. Galbraith is survived by her mother, Doris Galbraith; her sister, Cindy Galbraith, and her close friends, Rhonda Gardner, Tyler Gardner, Rhonda Johnson, and family; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ms. Galbraith is proceeded in death by her father, Thomas Galbraith.

The family will hold a memorial service in the coming weeks.

