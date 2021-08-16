Advertisement

Not a bad start to the workweek, but PM storms possible

PM Showers and Storms
PM Showers and Storms
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred is going to pass well to our east, but it will usher some drier air into our area by Tuesday. So, plan on drier weather for the 2nd day of the workweek. However, today brings a chance for spotty afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will get wet, but carry an umbrella with you for any afternoon and evening plans. Highs today will hover near 90 degrees, which will be a little below average.

Midweek brings a better coverage of rain due to a slow moving upper level disturbance that’ll slide across our region. By the weekend, an upper level ridge of High pressure takes over and slides over us. This will hinder the rain chances...leading to some nice outdoor weather this weekend.

