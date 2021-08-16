Advertisement

Powerball adding Monday night drawing

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Powerball® players will soon get the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing. The first day of sales for the Monday, Aug. 23, drawing will begin Sunday, Aug. 22. The new Monday night drawing will join the current Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

“Powerball moving to three nights a week adds to the excitement of the game for our players,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing of Powerball is now an estimated $274 million. This is the 21st draw for the current jackpot.

The additional drawing Monday will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play® feature is still available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

