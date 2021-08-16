Advertisement

Samaritan’s Purse to assist UMMC in COVID-19 response

UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of...
UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of Health, the Office of the Governor and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.(UMMC)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has announced that Samaritan’s Purse has been recruited to aide staff in their COVID-19 response.

UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of Health, the Office of the Governor and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Samaritan’s Purse will help assist these agencies with building a team to provide additional ICU support in Garage C.

According to UMMC, the field hospital is expected to begin patient care sometime this week.

Samaritan’s Purse has helped set up five similar hospitals around the world since March 2020, including New York City and Los Angeles County.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

Latest News

Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers on County...
Clarkdale issues Boil Water Notice
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19, 52 new deaths...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,839 new cases over weekend
Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time...
Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul evacuation chaos; US sends battalion to secure airport
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as...
‘Cowardly betrayal’: Sen. Wicker questions withdrawal from Afghanistan