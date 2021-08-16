Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms for the week

By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect rainfall to linger into late Sunday night before dying off. Monday will see rain chances dip back into the scattered range for the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Tropical storm Fred is set to make landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle late Monday into early Tuesday before tracking to the north into portions of western Georgia and eastern Alabama. We won’t have any impacts locally from Fred, but heavy rainfall and high winds are expected where landfall occurs. The scattered rain chances will stick around for the entirety of the week with temperatures in the low 90′s and overnight lows in the mid 70′s. Grace has now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to track over Hispaniola. If it survives the track directly over the mountainous areas ahead, it has the potential of tracking into the gulf. It is still too far out to get into specifics as far as timing, track, and intensity.

