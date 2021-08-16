Thomas McCarver “Carver” Rayburn

A memorial mass for Thomas McCarver Rayburn will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Matthew Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00am.

Interment rites will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi, with Father Joe Tonos officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Carver Rayburn, 43, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at his home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Carver was born on June 6, 1978, in Oxford, MS; where began his infinite and deep love for Ole Miss. He moved to Meridian, MS in 1993 at the beginning of his freshman year and graduated from Meridian High School in 1997. His love for people fostered many relationships, which led him to serve as president of the Delta Chi chapter of Phi Kappa fraternity. He was also chosen as a little brother for the Dusty Social Service Club. Carver was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He returned to Oxford where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, Carver served as president, vice president and philanthropy chairman of the Mississippi Gamma chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He loved and embraced every minute of his college experience, attending most Ole Miss sporting events with a true passion for Ole Miss football and The Grove.

Coming from a musically talented family, Carver was no different as an accomplished guitarist and bass guitarist. His musical career included forming his own rock n roll bands and booking musicians for the famed Hoka Theatre.

Carver was a gifted journalist who excelled as a writer, advertising director, and editor. He was featured in many publications including The Local Voice (Oxford), Neshoba Democrat (Philadelphia, MS), Southeastern Football Saturdays (Vicksburg, MS), The New Albany Gazette (New Albany, MS), Rebel Yell Magazine (New Albany), The Meridian Star (Meridian), Hattiesburg American (Hattiesburg), Offbeat Magazine (New Orleans), and Everett Publishing. Carver was also employed in public relations for Ole Miss Sports Information, working with ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports South, and Jefferson Pilot.

Active in Alcoholics Anonymous, Carver established and facilitated AA meetings for the Forrest and Lamar county jails and local homeless shelters in the Hattiesburg area. He was also instrumental in creating virtual AA meetings during the COVID pandemic.

At the time of his passing, Carver was working for the New South Restaurant Group at The Midtowner, where he admired his boss Robert St. John and loved getting to know his many customers.

Carver is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Thomas Rayburn of Oxford, and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Aron Haywood Hooker of West Point, MS, and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Newton Rayburn, Sr. of Grenada, MS.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Hartfield Rayburn, Hattiesburg; parents Elizabeth and Charles Herron, Meridian; stepmother Paige Bruce Smith, Oxford; siblings Andrew Newton Rayburn (Nature), Oxford; Shelby Hooker Rayburn, Birmingham, AL; Suzanne Herron Helveston (Campbell), Oxford; EA Montgomery (John), Birmingham; Samuel Taylor Rayburn (Mary Banks), and Samantha Paige Rayburn, all of Oxford; nieces and nephews Alexandria Rayburn, Patton and Collins Helveston, John, Maclaine, Julianne, and Olen Montgomery; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial gifts may be sent to The William Magee Center for Wellness Education c/o The University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS, 38655, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

