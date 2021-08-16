Tropical Storm Fred avoids us, helps us stay dry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon over Cape San Blas near Port Saint Joe, Florida. It is weakening as it tracks inland and will not have any impact on our area.

It will, however, influence our weather. In the low pressure center of a tropical storm, air is rising. It’s like a spinning, circular chimney of air. The rising air reaches the top of the storm and flows outward, then it sinks around the outer edges. Sinking air dries and warms. That’s happening right on top of us. Since rising air is necessary for showers or thunderstorms to form, this will help to prevent rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in our area.

Heat, on the other hand, causes air to rise. If we’re hot enough to break a hole of rising air within the sinking air, a stray shower or two can happen. Overall, it’s unlikely, however.

A weak cold front will punt Fred northeastward and away from us. It will also help to increase the chance of rain on Thursday. It will weaken rather than bring us cooler air. High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will build westward in place of that weakening cold front. The high pressure will help to steer Tropical Depression Grace, which could regain tropical storm intensity, toward Mexico or Texas and keep it well south of us. There’s a lot happening in the tropics, but there’s no threat to our area for at least the next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry aside from the off chance of a stray shower. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 degrees.

