Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred avoids us, helps us stay dry

Tropical Storm Fred will stay far enough away from us that it will not directly impact us.
Tropical Storm Fred will stay far enough away from us that it will not directly impact us.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon over Cape San Blas near Port Saint Joe, Florida. It is weakening as it tracks inland and will not have any impact on our area.

It will, however, influence our weather. In the low pressure center of a tropical storm, air is rising. It’s like a spinning, circular chimney of air. The rising air reaches the top of the storm and flows outward, then it sinks around the outer edges. Sinking air dries and warms. That’s happening right on top of us. Since rising air is necessary for showers or thunderstorms to form, this will help to prevent rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in our area.

Heat, on the other hand, causes air to rise. If we’re hot enough to break a hole of rising air within the sinking air, a stray shower or two can happen. Overall, it’s unlikely, however.

A weak cold front will punt Fred northeastward and away from us. It will also help to increase the chance of rain on Thursday. It will weaken rather than bring us cooler air. High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will build westward in place of that weakening cold front. The high pressure will help to steer Tropical Depression Grace, which could regain tropical storm intensity, toward Mexico or Texas and keep it well south of us. There’s a lot happening in the tropics, but there’s no threat to our area for at least the next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry aside from the off chance of a stray shower. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner
Man jumps to safety from burning lift SOURCE: Oxford Fire Department
VIDEO: Man jumps to safety from burning lift in Oxford

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida
Tracking Three Systems
An Active Tropics
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 16th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 16th, 2021
PM Showers and Storms
Not a bad start to the workweek, but PM storms possible