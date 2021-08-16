Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 65 mph at its 2:15 CDT landfall.

Fred will continue to bring heavy rain, wind, and storm surge to the Florida panhandle. As winds weaken on land, heavy rain and flash flooding will be the biggest concern in eastern Alabama, Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas. Fred will not have any direct impacts here in East Mississippi nor in West Alabama.

