Two men wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide

Johnny Thomas / Tommy Robinson Jr.
Johnny Thomas / Tommy Robinson Jr.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have released the names of two suspects in a fatal shooting Aug. 7 at Old Marion Road Apartments. Johnny Thomas and Tommy Robinson, Jr., are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Garland Murray. Detectives say Murray was shot in the back.

Images of the shooting were caught on the apartments’ security cameras.

Detectives say anybody caught harboring these two men will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

“It’s our hope, because of the rash of violence that we are experiencing, we’re asking that the citizens take their city back. Start reporting suspicious activity. Start reporting suspicious people that are not common to the neighborhood. We know that our resources are limited. We know that. We understand that. But we will do all that we can to try to answer all calls for suspicious activity before it leads to someone else losing their life,” said Detective Rochester Anderson.

If you or anyone you know has any information on this crime or the location of these two men, call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

