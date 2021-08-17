30 MSU students displaced from dorm by smoking air conditioner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A burning air conditioner has temporarily displaced about 30 students from a Mississippi State University dormitory. The air conditioner malfunctioned Sunday on the fifth floor of Cresswell Hall.

University spokesperson Sid Salter says the unit began smoking in a restroom, but that sprinklers and other fire suppression systems did not activate. Mississippi State has moved the students to a local hotel. Salter says repairs could be finished in about a week, allowing students to return.

Salter says the incident was smaller than the fire trucks that appeared might have led people to believe. Mississippi State officials didn’t know of any previous problems with the air conditioning unit.