Advertisement

30 MSU students displaced from dorm by smoking air conditioner

Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A burning air conditioner has temporarily displaced about 30 students from a Mississippi State University dormitory. The air conditioner malfunctioned Sunday on the fifth floor of Cresswell Hall.

University spokesperson Sid Salter says the unit began smoking in a restroom, but that sprinklers and other fire suppression systems did not activate. Mississippi State has moved the students to a local hotel. Salter says repairs could be finished in about a week, allowing students to return.

Salter says the incident was smaller than the fire trucks that appeared might have led people to believe. Mississippi State officials didn’t know of any previous problems with the air conditioning unit.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner

Latest News

Airport runway project begins this evening
Airport runway project begins this evening
Meridian aiming for police force of 100 officers
Meridian aiming for police force of 100 officers
Weather - August 16, 2021
Weather - August 16, 2021
August is typically a month where tropical activity increases
August is typically a month where tropical activity increases