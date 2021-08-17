Advertisement

Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier

The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close nightly at 9 p.m., effective Aug. 17.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close nightly at 9 p.m., effective Aug. 17.

Both parks previously closed at 10 p.m.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said he hopes the earlier closing time will provide some personnel efficiencies as well as reduce some negative activity near these parks.

