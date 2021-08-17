City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:30 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 1:36 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:14 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:26 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:17 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.