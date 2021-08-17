Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2021

Daily Docket 1
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ASA M CNEIL19992428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
VICTORY WATTS1980600 49TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DEMARCUS RUSH19962610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDAIN, MSDUI
SHARAEVEON HUDSON20001700 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
KEILA MCMULLEN19822279 JEFF DAVIS SCOOL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:30 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:36 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:14 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:26 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:17 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

