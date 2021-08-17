City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2021
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ASA M CNEIL
|1999
|2428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|VICTORY WATTS
|1980
|600 49TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DEMARCUS RUSH
|1996
|2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI
|SHARAEVEON HUDSON
|2000
|1700 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|KEILA MCMULLEN
|1982
|2279 JEFF DAVIS SCOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:30 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:36 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:14 PM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:26 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:17 AM on August 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.