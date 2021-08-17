Advertisement

Congressman Guest discusses Mississippi infrastructure with transportation commissioners

Guest met with Commissioners and MDOT Executive Director Brad White
Transportation Commissioners says it is important to have a partner like Guest to meet...
Transportation Commissioners says it is important to have a partner like Guest to meet infrastructure needs in Mississippi.(MS Department of Transportation)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest discussed Mississippi’s infrastructure needs with Mississippi Transportation Commissioners and MDOT Executive Director Brad White Monday afternoon.

Congressman Guest serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Congressman Guest serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.(MS Department of Transportation)

Guest serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He highlighted initiatives he has been working on to support infrastructure in Mississippi.

That includes an alternative to the 3.5-trillion-dollar bill passed by the Senate last week.

Commissioners shared some of the greatest needs in the state like sustainable funding, capacity expansion and economic development.

Congressman Guest said, ”It’s important to make sure I understand the needs for infrastructure needs in Mississippi. No one knows those needs better than the Commissioners and the Executive Director. With me having the opportunity to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I wanted to make sure that I was meeting with them, that we can make sure that we are partnering federal dollars along with state and local dollars to meet the needs of the people of Mississippi.”

Congressman Guest said he wanted to share initiatives he has been working on to support...
Congressman Guest said he wanted to share initiatives he has been working on to support transportation infrastructure in Mississippi.(MS Department of Transportation)

Guest said he has serious concerns about the spending attached to the infrastructure bill that focuses on issues other than infrastructure.

The bill still has to be passed in the House and the outcome of funding for Mississippi has not been finalized.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
State could have higher COVID-19 case count, according to health leader
The left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split will be closed for a time this...
Temporary lane closure on I-20 this week
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, 67 new deaths...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,323 new cases reported Tuesday
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law