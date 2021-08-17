Congressman Guest discusses Mississippi infrastructure with transportation commissioners

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest discussed Mississippi’s infrastructure needs with Mississippi Transportation Commissioners and MDOT Executive Director Brad White Monday afternoon.

Guest serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He highlighted initiatives he has been working on to support infrastructure in Mississippi.

That includes an alternative to the 3.5-trillion-dollar bill passed by the Senate last week.

Commissioners shared some of the greatest needs in the state like sustainable funding, capacity expansion and economic development.

Congressman Guest said, ”It’s important to make sure I understand the needs for infrastructure needs in Mississippi. No one knows those needs better than the Commissioners and the Executive Director. With me having the opportunity to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I wanted to make sure that I was meeting with them, that we can make sure that we are partnering federal dollars along with state and local dollars to meet the needs of the people of Mississippi.”

Guest said he has serious concerns about the spending attached to the infrastructure bill that focuses on issues other than infrastructure.

The bill still has to be passed in the House and the outcome of funding for Mississippi has not been finalized.

