COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,323 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, 67 new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

More than 1.083 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.3 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 10,421 people have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

