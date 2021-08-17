Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,323 new cases reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, 67 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, 67 new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19, 67 new deaths and 172 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

County-by-county case numbers can be found here.

More than 1.083 million people are fully vaccinated in the state. Over 1.3 million have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 10,421 people have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The latest vaccination numbers by county are available here.

