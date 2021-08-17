Fred weakens, but its impacts continue well away from the coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression. It will continue to weaken as it moves NE across portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. Regardless, its rain will continue to pour. Flooding will remain a threat, and the risk for severe storms (including tornadoes) will continue to threaten many areas across the SE & Mid-Atlantic. Even after Fred fizzles out, it’s moisture will track well into the Northeast dumping inches of rainfall.

Locally, the counter-clockwise winds wrapping around Fred is ushering in drier air for our area. This will lead to less muggy weather today and little in the way of rain.

