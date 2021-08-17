Advertisement

Fred weakens, but its impacts continue well away from the coast

Fred Continues to Weaken
Fred Continues to Weaken(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Fred was downgraded to a tropical depression. It will continue to weaken as it moves NE across portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. Regardless, its rain will continue to pour. Flooding will remain a threat, and the risk for severe storms (including tornadoes) will continue to threaten many areas across the SE & Mid-Atlantic. Even after Fred fizzles out, it’s moisture will track well into the Northeast dumping inches of rainfall.

Locally, the counter-clockwise winds wrapping around Fred is ushering in drier air for our area. This will lead to less muggy weather today and little in the way of rain.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Slightly drier air in place today
A tad less muggy today
Weather - August 16, 2021
Weather - August 16, 2021
August is typically a month where tropical activity increases
August is typically a month where tropical activity increases
Tropical Storm Fred will stay far enough away from us that it will not directly impact us.
Tropical Storm Fred avoids us, helps us stay dry