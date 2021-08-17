Obituary

Graveside services for Janice “JJ” Burrage Wood will be held Wednesday at 2pm in Goodwater Baptist Church Cemetery in the Meehan Community. Bro. Tommy Miller will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Janice, 66, of Enterprise, was born in Meridian to Jimmy Poncit Burrage and Mary Frances Higginbotham Burrage on April 29th, 1955. She enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns, playing her guitar and singing karaoke. Her family will always remember her sitting in her rocking chair on the front porch drinking her Mountain Dew and eating her sweets.

Janice is survived by her son Scott Allen (Christina), her daughter Jill Allen and her sister June Burrage Hopper. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brandy Borden, Brandon Allen, Bobbi Wade, Dalton Allen and Dylan Allen; great-grandchildren Kaden Allen, Joanna Borden, Alaura Allen, Piper Carney, Joseph Allen and Reed Wade along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Carl Withers and Jimmy Poncit Burrage Jr. and great grandchild Troy Borden.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Allen, Dalton Allen, Dylan Allen, Christopher Cotton, Josh Cotton, Victor May and Devin Collins.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice, please visit our floral store.