Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s main office and training center will be closed for a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

Several department members in the main office and training center have tested positive for the Delta variant, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. During the closure, staff in both locations will work from home while the areas are sanitized. They are expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m.

Yesterday, several dozen inmates at the Jones County Adult Detention Center received a free COVID-19 vaccine in an effort by Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Central Regional Medical Center to help keep inmates and staff at the sheriff’s department safe.

Emergency functions are still being performed and deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are responding to incidents. Residents should continue to call 911 to report emergencies or 601-425-3147 for non-emergency questions or incidents.

