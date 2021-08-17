Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police say Johnny Thomas turned himself in to the Meridian Police Department Aug. 16, just hours after seeing himself as a suspect on WTOK’s Live at 5.

Thomas was wanted in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting death of Garland Murray, 29. The crime happened at Old Marion Road Apartment complex.

Detectives say Thomas shot Murray in the back multiple times. Murray was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. The shooting was caught on the apartment complex’s security cameras.

Thomas’ bond is expected to be set at over $1 million.

