Advertisement

Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK

Johnny Thomas
Johnny Thomas(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police say Johnny Thomas turned himself in to the Meridian Police Department Aug. 16, just hours after seeing himself as a suspect on WTOK’s Live at 5.

Thomas was wanted in connection with the Aug. 7 shooting death of Garland Murray, 29. The crime happened at Old Marion Road Apartment complex.

Detectives say Thomas shot Murray in the back multiple times. Murray was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. The shooting was caught on the apartment complex’s security cameras.

Thomas’ bond is expected to be set at over $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 641K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The annual meeting for Collinsville Water Association, scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, at 7...
Collinsville Water Assn. postpones annual meeting