Advertisement

Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Hall(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved five key appointments by Mayor Jimmie Smith for department head positions.

NamesPositionVote
Tim MillerChief Administrative Officer3-2
Craig HittCommunity Development Director3-2
Jason CollierFire Chief5-0
Deborah YoungPolice Chief5-0
Thomas AdamsParks & Recreation Director5-0

We are working on interviews with each new department head. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 641K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The annual meeting for Collinsville Water Association, scheduled for tonight, Aug. 17, at 7...
Collinsville Water Assn. postpones annual meeting