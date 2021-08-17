Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved five key appointments by Mayor Jimmie Smith for department head positions.

Names Position Vote Tim Miller Chief Administrative Officer 3-2 Craig Hitt Community Development Director 3-2 Jason Collier Fire Chief 5-0 Deborah Young Police Chief 5-0 Thomas Adams Parks & Recreation Director 5-0

We are working on interviews with each new department head. This story will be updated.

