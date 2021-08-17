Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has approved five key appointments by Mayor Jimmie Smith for department head positions.
|Names
|Position
|Vote
|Tim Miller
|Chief Administrative Officer
|3-2
|Craig Hitt
|Community Development Director
|3-2
|Jason Collier
|Fire Chief
|5-0
|Deborah Young
|Police Chief
|5-0
|Thomas Adams
|Parks & Recreation Director
|5-0
We are working on interviews with each new department head. This story will be updated.
