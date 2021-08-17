Advertisement

Meridian High School updates gymnasium

The Wildcats get a remodeled gymnasium after years of waiting.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats have not seen their gymnasium since June 25, 2021.

With big goals of updating the facility the gym is finally wrapping up the work. Newly painted floors, new lights, a live streaming system for all their games this season and everyone’s most anticipated bonus, air condition.

“Phase one was the A.C., a long time coming. For anyone that was familiar with Meridian Gymnasium, how warm it used to get in here, so now the AC [is in].”

The process of getting the gym updated was broke down into multiple parts. But it was all worth it for a school who is competing no matter the circumstances.

“We are a perennial 6A state tournament championship program. We are Meridian. We are THE high school and our kids deserve the best.”

With years of work this the gym it has all come with a reward. And a deserving one.

“There’s a lot of history in here. And this floor is uniquely designed and I just can’t wait for our public and student athletes to be able to see it and compete on it.

“They put in a lot of work, they do. You know they put in a lot of work on the court and in the classrooms and you know it’s time we give them something back. They give us four years most of them so it’s time to give them something back.

The gym is almost completed but will still need to add a new scoreboard and update the trophy room.

The volleyball team was the first to check out the new hardwood and they had nothing but pure shock and excitement to break it in.

Their first game is Tuesday August 17th at 7:00 P.M.

