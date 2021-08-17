Advertisement

Mr. Hershel Alford Williams

Hershel Alford Williams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. Hershel Alford Williams will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Bro. Mike Townsend officiating. Interment rites will follow the service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Williams, age 92, of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Williams served his country in the United States Army. For many years, he worked as a custodian for Meridian High School. Upon retirement, he worked at the Navy Base. Mr. Williams was an avid painter, who enjoyed painting every day. He also enjoyed playing the bass guitar and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his great great grandson.

He is survived by his children, Leon Williams (Stephanie), Karen Bryant (Donald “Ken”), Mike Townsend (Pat), and Martha Williams (Terry); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; one sister, Betty Carpenter Doerner; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Peggy Clayton, Margot Williams, and Myrtis Williams and four brothers.

The family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.

Pallbearers will be Carey Parker, Larry Williams, Wess Wilcher, Gunnar Wilcher, Salm Alexander, and Mike Carpenter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

