Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Leroy Boyette will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Boles officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jimmy Boyette, 68, of Meridian passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Jimmy was born in Birmingham, Alabama on April 3, 1953 to the late Beulah Bradford Boyette and Clifton Cleveland Boyette. Jim was employed by MMC Materials, Inc. for the past 23 years. He loved cars, riding his motorcycle, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Jim was known for his mechanical skills and was always available to lend a helping hand to friends, especially if it included tinkering with automobiles. Jim was a loyal, kind, honest person with a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others. His priorities were faith, family, friends, and fun.

Jimmy is survived by his siblings, E. Terry Boyette (Sivie), Marie McKinney (Jerry), Brenda Currie, and Jennifer Harper; five nieces and nephews, Melinda Smith (Andy), Michael Boyette (Kimberly), Kimberly McKinney, Kristi Suprean (Cory), Chris Currie (Regina); eight great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew, Jonathan Smith (Chelsea), Austin Smith (Adrina), Sarah Smith, Haley Boyette-Thomas (Mason), Brianna Boyette, Chaise Boyette, Taylor McKinney LeBlanc, Ethan Currie, and Beau Thomas. Jim also leaves behind his “Man’s Best Friend,” MiMi, as well as many cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-love, Susan Partridge Boyette; and his grandparents, Cliff and Bertie Boyette of Meridian and Fred and Sue Bradford of Hanceville, Alabama.

The family requests that you remember Jim with love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Children’s of Mississippi at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 prior to the service at the funeral home.

