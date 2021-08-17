Advertisement

Mr. Malcolm Butler, Jr.

Malcolm Butler, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. Malcolm Butler will be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, August 18 at Butler Family Cemetery in Brookhaven.

Visitation will be held 10 am- 11 am at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Bro. Ben Dukes will officiate.

Mr. Butler, 64, of Little Rock, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include: Wife of 18 years, Trista Butler of Little Rock

1 Son: Mark Butler (Alison) of Brookhaven

1 Daugther: Montana Butler of Little Rock

1 Grandson: Jace Butler

3 Sisters

Father and Mother in law: Roger and Celia Moore of Little Rock

Mr. Butler was  preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Laura Butler

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

