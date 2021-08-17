Advertisement

Mr. Travis Keith “Tag” Harper

Travis Keith “Tag” Harper
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Travis Keith “Tag” Harper will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Rawson Cemetery, with Joey Knight officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, age 67, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Tag enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a retiree of Roadway.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Harper; grandsons, Cameron Brown and Dustin Page; sister, Brenda Sue Harper Smith; nephew, Brad Stephens; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Marie Harper; his parents, Norman and Mace Harper; and his sister, Beth Harper Harvey.

Pallbearers will be Cameron Brown, Dustin Page, Jerry Boyette, Logan Sayers, Chad Eaves, and Brad Stephens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Georgia Lin Budinich
Janice “JJ” Burrage Wood
Mr. James “Jimmy” Leroy Boyette
Mrs. Erna (Tootsie) Price
Mrs. Emily “Snookie” Baggett