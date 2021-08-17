Graveside services for Mr. Travis Keith “Tag” Harper will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Rawson Cemetery, with Joey Knight officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, age 67, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Tag enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and farming. He was a retiree of Roadway.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Harper; grandsons, Cameron Brown and Dustin Page; sister, Brenda Sue Harper Smith; nephew, Brad Stephens; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Marie Harper; his parents, Norman and Mace Harper; and his sister, Beth Harper Harvey.

Pallbearers will be Cameron Brown, Dustin Page, Jerry Boyette, Logan Sayers, Chad Eaves, and Brad Stephens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721