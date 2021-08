Mrs. Emily “Snookie” Baggett

Graveside service for Emily “Snookie” Baggett will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 2:30 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Bro. Gilbert Eaves and Dr. Marcus Finch officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Emily “Snookie” Baggett, age 95, of Meridian, MS passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include her daughter, Jan Green; grandchildren, Sandy Smith (Shawn), Christy Morrow (James Ford), and Harold Green, Jr. (Jamie Vaughn); great-grandchildren, Nancy, Emily, Taylor Williams and Jackson Morrow; cousins, Shirley McCollum and Eula Boyette.

She was preceded by her husband, Ralph Baggett and daughter, Brenda Baggett.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721